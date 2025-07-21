Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.