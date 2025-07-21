Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $224.00 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $1,398,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

