Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) were down 16.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 1,257,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 182,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$69.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 39.98 and a quick ratio of 47.87.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

