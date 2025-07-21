Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.09. 1,257,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 182,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Kootenay Silver Trading Down 16.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 39.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.01.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

