Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TMO Earnings

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $6.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $415.29 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.38 and a 200 day moving average of $472.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.