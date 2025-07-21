Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $477,000 Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 79,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 87,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $903.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

