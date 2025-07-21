Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $524,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 998,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 403,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.2%

WWW opened at $20.41 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.