Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Stepan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Stepan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Stepan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01. Stepan Company has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

