Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 250.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

