Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

