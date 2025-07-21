Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 2,663.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.40. Navient Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

