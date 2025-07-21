Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after buying an additional 1,427,858 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,465.64. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.24 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

