Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 157.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

