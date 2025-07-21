Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 276,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 404,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 565,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $988.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

