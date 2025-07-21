Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

LUMN opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

