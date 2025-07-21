Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,082,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 158,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

