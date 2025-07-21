Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Photronics worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 257,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Photronics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Photronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Garcia purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,762. The trade was a 35.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $595,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 459,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,384.60. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.