Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.