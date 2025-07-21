Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Navient alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.40. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAVI

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.