Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.46 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,634,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $4,463,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.