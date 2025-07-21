Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.