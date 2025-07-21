Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,705,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $565.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

