Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $55.00 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

