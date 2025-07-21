Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 43,327 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Constellium worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 2,485.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 519.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 91.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

