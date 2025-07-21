Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

