Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNK opened at $44.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

