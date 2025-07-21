Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

