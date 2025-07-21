Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,442 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 15,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $437,316.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,546 shares in the company, valued at $935,697.50. This trade represents a 31.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 12,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $374,891.04. Following the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,272.94. The trade was a 49.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,601. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

