Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 913 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after buying an additional 1,840,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,716,000 after acquiring an additional 764,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,977,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,406,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of QDEL opened at $25.45 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

