Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 986 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

