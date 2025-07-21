Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,726.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 141,107 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $325,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,170.37. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $199,457.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $759,911.22. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

MCB stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Metropolitan Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

