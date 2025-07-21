Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.