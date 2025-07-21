Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Moderna Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.