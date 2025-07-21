Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.64 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.