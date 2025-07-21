Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

