Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,626 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,666,000 after buying an additional 1,149,454 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 774,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on M. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.