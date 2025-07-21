Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,067 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Amcor by 20.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amcor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

