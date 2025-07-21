New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 352.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

