New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 63,086 Shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.55. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

