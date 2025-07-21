New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.28.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

