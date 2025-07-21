News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 714.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.86 on Monday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

