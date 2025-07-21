Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

ORI stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

