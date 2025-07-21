On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ON by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,537,000 after buying an additional 462,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,808,000 after purchasing an additional 471,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,109,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,574,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

ONON stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

