Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at $3,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,144.40. The trade was a 31.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,094 shares of company stock worth $3,587,021 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRM opened at $17.04 on Monday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

