Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

