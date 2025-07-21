Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.