Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 473,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 464,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 366,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 334,497 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 198,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 0.7%

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

