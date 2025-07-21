Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 18,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 18,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,346.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $95,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,766 shares of company stock valued at $765,632 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REYN stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

