Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 107,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 32,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

