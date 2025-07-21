Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 107,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 32,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.
About Rocky Mountain Liquor
Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
